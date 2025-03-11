Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,000 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. James Hambro & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period.

PSLV stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

