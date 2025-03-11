Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

