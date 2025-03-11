Miller Financial Services LLC Invests $593,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,227,000 after purchasing an additional 384,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $46,785,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Generac by 114.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,944,000 after acquiring an additional 299,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Generac by 819.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,738,000 after acquiring an additional 163,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Generac by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 105,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

GNRC stock opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.35 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

