Miller Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of KJUL opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.