Miller Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance
Shares of KJUL opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile
The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
