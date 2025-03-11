Miller Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,318 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.32 and its 200-day moving average is $285.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $231.51 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,504,126. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.