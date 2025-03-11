Miller Financial Services LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.3% of Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,461,000 after purchasing an additional 171,861 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $308.86 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 605.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.78.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,655,968.83. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

