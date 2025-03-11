Mint (CVE:MIT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Mint shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

Mint Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57.

About Mint

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

Further Reading

