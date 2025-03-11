Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,250 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 86.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,248,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $174.34 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.68 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

