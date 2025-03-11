Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 61,919 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 61,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 324.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $85.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

