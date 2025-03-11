Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,215,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 78.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 110,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 48,554 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

