Morgan Stanley Raises Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $38.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $33.23. 714,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,336. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,017 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $36,279,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,746,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

