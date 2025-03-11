Morling Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.