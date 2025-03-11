Morling Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 315 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.