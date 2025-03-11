Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 386 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi lifted its stake in DoorDash by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,407,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,578,000 after purchasing an additional 554,675 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 695.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 493.8% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $1,651,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,208.90. This represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $19,363,261.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $268,110. This trade represents a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 572,062 shares of company stock valued at $101,051,440 in the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.52.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $177.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 658.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average is $166.24. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.25.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

