MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $14,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSA. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in MSA Safety by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $114,003.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $584,007. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MSA stock opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $153.79 and a twelve month high of $200.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

See Also

