Natural Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 4.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,954,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,144,000 after acquiring an additional 309,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,418,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,065,000 after buying an additional 588,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,253,000 after buying an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,861,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Ball by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,388,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BALL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

