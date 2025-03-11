Natural Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 68,734 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after buying an additional 36,783,737 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,964,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after buying an additional 1,287,259 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,059,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after buying an additional 896,013 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 333.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,057,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after buying an additional 813,429 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

