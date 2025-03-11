Natural Investments LLC Invests $6.82 Million in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:STSB)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:STSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 143,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,000. Stance Sustainable Beta ETF accounts for 1.9% of Natural Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Natural Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,375,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSB opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98. Stance Sustainable Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 million and a PE ratio of 28.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (STSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of approximately 100 US large-cap stocks screened based on various ESG indicators. The objective is to provide long-term growth by investing in companies with high ESG standards.

