Natural Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.1 %

LULU opened at $333.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $480.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.82.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

