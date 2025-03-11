NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in AON were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

AON Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $398.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.08 and a 200 day moving average of $367.46.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

