NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.53 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,180,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,724,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,078 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,993 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,397 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VWO opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
