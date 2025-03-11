NBT Bank N A NY Sells 168 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Clorox were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 113,300.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,032,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,816,000 after acquiring an additional 308,234 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.62.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

