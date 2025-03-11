Net Worth Advisory Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Net Worth Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 2.7 %

SYK opened at $369.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.