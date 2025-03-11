O Dell Group LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $186.89 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

