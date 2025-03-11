Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Occidental Petroleum stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

OXY opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $54.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 43,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $8,284,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,477,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $114,577,992.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,758,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,348,477.50. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

