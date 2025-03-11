Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Releases Earnings Results

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus AIM VCT 2 had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 17.95%.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Price Performance
Shares of LON:OSEC opened at GBX 37.20 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £75.55 million, a P/E ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 0.55. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 51 ($0.66). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.44.
About Octopus AIM VCT 2
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Octopus AIM VCT 2
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Hidden Gems: 5 Stocks Under $10 With Massive Growth Potential
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Costco Price Plunge Equals Opportunity for Investors
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stocks Investing $650 Billion in the U.S.—Should You Invest?
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.