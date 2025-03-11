OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 412 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $514,483,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 563.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 592,460 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $50,643,000 after acquiring an additional 503,204 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 817.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 537,886 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $55,564,000 after acquiring an additional 479,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $328,136,000 after acquiring an additional 459,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,560,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $562,880,000 after acquiring an additional 395,415 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This represents a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average is $90.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.99%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.