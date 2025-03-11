OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $46,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,844,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,990,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $3,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.45.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $257.22 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

