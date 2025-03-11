OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New $265,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

