OFI Invest Asset Management Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 88.9% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 672.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $130.54 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average is $153.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

View Our Latest Report on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.