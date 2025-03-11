Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) & Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Head to Head Comparison

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silvaco Group and Okta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvaco Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Okta 1 13 18 0 2.53

Silvaco Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 303.51%. Okta has a consensus price target of $114.39, indicating a potential upside of 5.70%. Given Silvaco Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silvaco Group is more favorable than Okta.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvaco Group $59.68 million 2.28 -$320,000.00 ($1.57) -3.03 Okta $2.61 billion 7.10 -$355.00 million $0.04 2,705.35

This table compares Silvaco Group and Okta”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Silvaco Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta. Silvaco Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Okta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silvaco Group and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvaco Group -84.35% -43.77% -25.12% Okta -1.54% 0.47% 0.32%

Summary

Okta beats Silvaco Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Inc. is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco Group Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials. It also provides Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Lifecycle Management enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; Okta Identity Governance provides identity access management and identity governance solutions; Advanced Server Access offers access management to secure cloud infrastructure; Okta Privileged Access enables organizations to reduce risk with unified access and governance management for on-premises and cloud resources; and Okta Workforce Identity Workflows. In addition, the company offers Universal Login, which allows customers to provide login experience across different applications and devices; and Attack Protection, a suite of security capabilities that protects customers from different types of malicious traffic. Further, it provides Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Passwordless, Machine to Machine, Private Cloud, Organizations, Actions and Extensibility, and Enterprise Connections. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force and channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

