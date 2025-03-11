OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.51), Zacks reports.

OnKure Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKUR opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. OnKure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKUR shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

