Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle updated its Q4 guidance to $1.61-1.65 EPS.

Oracle Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $148.87 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $111.18 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $416.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average of $169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oracle to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. This represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oracle stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 189.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

