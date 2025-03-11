Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $208,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 136,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 224.6% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

