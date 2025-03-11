Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in AES by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in AES by 18,047.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

AES opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

