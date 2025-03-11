Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 2.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

