PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.0% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,435,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after buying an additional 67,497 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

