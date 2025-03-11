Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 86.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

