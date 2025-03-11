Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Insider Buys A$135,576.00 in Stock

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) insider Mona Kanaan purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$19.37 ($12.18) per share, with a total value of A$135,576.00 ($85,267.92).

Perpetual Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Perpetual Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Perpetual’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.03%.

Perpetual Company Profile

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

