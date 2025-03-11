Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $110,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

