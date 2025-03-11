Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Perrigo by 25.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Perrigo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PRGO opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

