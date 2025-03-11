Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $36,437.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,527.50. This trade represents a 9.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.63. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $78.61.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

