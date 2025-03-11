Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 90 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $185.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.65. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $178.84 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGA

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.