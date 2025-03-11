Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,458,000 after acquiring an additional 56,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,912,000 after purchasing an additional 42,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,133,000 after purchasing an additional 522,764 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,153,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,007,000 after purchasing an additional 53,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.87.

Leidos Stock Down 1.5 %

LDOS opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.22 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

