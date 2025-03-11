PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

PTY stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

