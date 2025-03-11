Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDO opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $14.44.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.