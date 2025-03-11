PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNF)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PNF stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

