Piper Sandler Upgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Overweight

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.86 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,911,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,888,074.26. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 196,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $9,546,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 489.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,402 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

