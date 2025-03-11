PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 390,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $23,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $69.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

