PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,220 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 439,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LIT stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

